The Queen May Not Be On The Balcony At Buckingham Palace For Her Jubilee—Yikes!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance at next month’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations isn’t the only uncertainty surrounding the history-making event, as Her Majesty’s role in the festivities are also undecided. And a large part of it is down to how the 96-year-old monarch will be feeling, as the Palace has made no secret of her recent health battles ranging from mobility issues to the exhaustion she has felt after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to fresh rumors and reports, The Queen may not actually be on the balcony to see her well-wishers, as would have been expected for such an event, as according to The Mirror , a source has reportedly hinted that it’s “by no means guaranteed” due to her ongoing health problems.

"It could still happen but it is by no means guaranteed that we will see The Queen on the balcony during the Jubilee," the source reportedly said, amid the reports about the discussions on whether the balcony moment could happen without The Queen, or be scrapped altogether.

"We think in our eyes that that’s absolutely vital, with the family around her," royal commentator Angela Levin told GB News, in reference to The Queen's balcony moment. "But I think if she can’t do it, nobody should do it. I don’t think they should do one without her, it’s her day, her opportunity to thank everybody," she continued, before saying that it could be a blessing in disguise, as other members of the royal family won't be fighting each other for the prime positions on the balcony!

Levin added: "It would also solve the problem of Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, because there won’t be a balcony so they can’t be fighting for positions and pushing each other out the way!" An interesting thought, we must say!

As things currently stand, the celebrations for The Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee, to mark her 70 years on the throne, will feature a festive four-day bank holiday weekend in June. A live pop concert will also be taking place at Buckingham Palace, while a carnival pageant is said to be happening on the streets of London. Alongside the Jubilee lunches, there will also be a lighting of beacons across the world to commemorate the historic event.