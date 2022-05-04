Wednesday, May 4 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois

The Associated Press has updated its exclusive 2018 dataset on hazard levels, condition ratings, inspections and emergency action plans for dams in the United States. With that, our digital center has created maps and searchable databases for our readers to look at the condition of more than 2,000 dams throughout the country including those in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
Good chance of showers and a few storms no matter where you are in Iowa Thursday. Some will be drying out and warming up Friday, but others are in for more of the same. See what's in store for our area in our updated forecast video. Matt Holiner covers weather...
(TNS) - May is the height of tornado season, although Iowa already has had several serious tornadoes this year — including the March 5 twisters that killed seven people in Central Iowa. B.J. Dvorak , new coordinator for the Linn County Emergency Management Agency, agreed to share his advice...
Rain is likely in the Quad Cities today, but not for the rest of Iowa. Saturday is looking nice, but rain will return to the state for Saturday night and Sunday. Get all the details on the rain, wind, and temperatures expected in our area this weekend in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest forecast video.
The recent La Niña in the Pacific Ocean is bringing tornadoes to Iowa. There have been 35 tornadoes in Iowa as of April 20, about 25 more than the average number for this time of year, said Iowa State University meteorology professor William Gallus. The typical peak tornado months...
It seems like everything has a list these days, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Iowa.
It's painful to roll up to an intersection where you know you have to turn left, just to miss the green light. Having to turn left and wait for the light to change seems to take forever. I'm not sure what's worse, waiting for the arrow to turn green, or waiting for a train. Both are equally unbearable. Can you tell I'm impatient?
Things don't get too crazy in terms of wildlife here in Iowa. I can't tell you the number of miles I ran on dirt roads and in parks growing up, and the sheer lack of animals I saw was kind of disappointing now thinking back on it. It was pretty...
"We've had several reports this winter of a mountain lion in Webster County," said Evelsizer. "As that area and this part of Dallas County are connected by the Des Moines River valley, this would suggest that one animal has been using the corridor for cover and food this winter."
In February of this year, WHO13 in Des Moines reported a mountain lion sighting in Dallas County, which the DNR confirmed. It's believed that the creature was captured for the second time on a trail camera in central Iowa this week. Though it is speculation, there isn't a population of cougars resident to the state, so it may very well be the same big cat.
Both fireworks and live music lovers will delight in an event happening in Iowa this summer. Over a five-day period at the end of July and in early August, Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) will be holding its annual convention in central Iowa. Not only does that mean three fireworks displays that are 90-minutes each, but also three nights of live music.
Thanks to some college towns in Iowa, we are seen as a pretty young state. We also all just feel young as well... So I'll also say that helps too!. A team at Coventry Direct wanted to know which cities are populated with younger individuals versus which cities are populated with older individuals. They decided to have this study take a look at Census data across the 50 major U.S. cities. Two Iowa cities made it into the top 20, and one made it into the top 4.
Iowa residents have to bid farewell to their favorite anchor. Dan Winters has been on WHO 13 for almost two decades and has been delivering groundbreaking news to Des Moines long before that. So viewers were dejected when Dan Winters announced he is leaving WHO-TV this month. The expected questions soon followed. WHO 13 viewers want to know why the news anchor is leaving, where is he going next, or if he is retiring. Fortunately for his dedicated followers, Dan Winters answered most of their queries.
Welcome to another installment of "Iowa Homes You Can't Afford But Can Drool At Anyway". This one has been "reduced" in price by $50k and is now on the market in Waukee, Iowa, for $1,150,000. Its address is, appropriately, located on Champagne Road. A few of the highlighted features include...
Every year, we try to take the kids to a water park. It's great fun for the whole family no matter what age they happen to be. Our kids have a 4 year difference in age of each other, so it's particularly helpful to have so many diverse options to make everyone happy.
Sometimes you need to be the tough guy even if you're a dog. That point was proven when an Iowa dog was caught on video practicing his mean faces in a mirror. This happened a few days ago in Polk City, Iowa. The dog's name is Benson. Here's what his owner had to say about his mirror practice:
SIOUX CITY — The USHL Western Conference Final is going to be a battle. Sioux City and Tri-City begin their five-game series for the right to go to the Clark Cup Final starting Friday in Kearney, Nebraska. Even though Tri-City won more head-to-head games in the regular season, the Musketeers’ dressing room is calm, yet confident about their chances of winning.
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — An Iowa mother is finally at home with herpremature twins. They spent months in the NICU at the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital. The pair was born at just 23 weeks in October. Doctors told their mother she would have to hold her...
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — One person died in a house fire on Des Moines’ east side early Wednesday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Knob Hill Drive after a call came in from a neighbor at 5:23 a.m. reporting the fire, according to Ahman Douglass with the Des […]
