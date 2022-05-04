ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Wednesday, May 4 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois

Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain will begin to push back into Iowa late...

siouxcityjournal.com

Sioux City Journal

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

The Associated Press has updated its exclusive 2018 dataset on hazard levels, condition ratings, inspections and emergency action plans for dams in the United States. With that, our digital center has created maps and searchable databases for our readers to look at the condition of more than 2,000 dams throughout the country including those in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE
Government Technology

What You Need to Know to Prepare for a Tornado in Iowa

(TNS) - May is the height of tornado season, although Iowa already has had several serious tornadoes this year — including the March 5 twisters that killed seven people in Central Iowa. B.J. Dvorak , new coordinator for the Linn County Emergency Management Agency, agreed to share his advice...
IOWA STATE
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Daily Iowan

Iowa sees 35 tornadoes in 2022, peak months yet to come

The recent La Niña in the Pacific Ocean is bringing tornadoes to Iowa. There have been 35 tornadoes in Iowa as of April 20, about 25 more than the average number for this time of year, said Iowa State University meteorology professor William Gallus. The typical peak tornado months...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Iowa

It seems like everything has a list these days, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

When Can You Legally Turn Left on a Red Light in Iowa?

It's painful to roll up to an intersection where you know you have to turn left, just to miss the green light. Having to turn left and wait for the light to change seems to take forever. I'm not sure what's worse, waiting for the arrow to turn green, or waiting for a train. Both are equally unbearable. Can you tell I'm impatient?
IOWA STATE
#Western Illinois
KCAU 9 News

Big cat caught on cougar cam in Iowa… again

"We've had several reports this winter of a mountain lion in Webster County," said Evelsizer. "As that area and this part of Dallas County are connected by the Des Moines River valley, this would suggest that one animal has been using the corridor for cover and food this winter."
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Another Mountain Lion Sighting Near Des Moines This Week [PHOTOS]

In February of this year, WHO13 in Des Moines reported a mountain lion sighting in Dallas County, which the DNR confirmed. It's believed that the creature was captured for the second time on a trail camera in central Iowa this week. Though it is speculation, there isn't a population of cougars resident to the state, so it may very well be the same big cat.
DES MOINES, IA
KDHL AM 920

Iowa to Host Three of the ‘Biggest Fireworks Shows in the World’

Both fireworks and live music lovers will delight in an event happening in Iowa this summer. Over a five-day period at the end of July and in early August, Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) will be holding its annual convention in central Iowa. Not only does that mean three fireworks displays that are 90-minutes each, but also three nights of live music.
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
B100

Iowa Has One Of The “Youngest” Cities In America

Thanks to some college towns in Iowa, we are seen as a pretty young state. We also all just feel young as well... So I'll also say that helps too!. A team at Coventry Direct wanted to know which cities are populated with younger individuals versus which cities are populated with older individuals. They decided to have this study take a look at Census data across the 50 major U.S. cities. Two Iowa cities made it into the top 20, and one made it into the top 4.
IOWA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Dan Winters Leaving Who 13: Where Is the Veteran Iowa Anchor Going?

Iowa residents have to bid farewell to their favorite anchor. Dan Winters has been on WHO 13 for almost two decades and has been delivering groundbreaking news to Des Moines long before that. So viewers were dejected when Dan Winters announced he is leaving WHO-TV this month. The expected questions soon followed. WHO 13 viewers want to know why the news anchor is leaving, where is he going next, or if he is retiring. Fortunately for his dedicated followers, Dan Winters answered most of their queries.
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Musketeers brace for battle with Tri-City in USHL Western Conference Finals

SIOUX CITY — The USHL Western Conference Final is going to be a battle. Sioux City and Tri-City begin their five-game series for the right to go to the Clark Cup Final starting Friday in Kearney, Nebraska. Even though Tri-City won more head-to-head games in the regular season, the Musketeers’ dressing room is calm, yet confident about their chances of winning.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Premature Iowa twins born at just 23 weeks finally come home

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — An Iowa mother is finally at home with herpremature twins. They spent months in the NICU at the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital. The pair was born at just 23 weeks in October. Doctors told their mother she would have to hold her...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

One dead in central Iowa house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — One person died in a house fire on Des Moines’ east side early Wednesday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Knob Hill Drive after a call came in from a neighbor at 5:23 a.m. reporting the fire, according to Ahman Douglass with the Des […]
DES MOINES, IA

