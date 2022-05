(Indianola) The American Rivers Conference Track Meet will be held next week at Loras College in Dubuque. Nodaway Valley graduate Shane Breheny is a member of the distance group at Simpson College. “This outdoor season I had a good 1500 I opened up with at Wartburg and just this past weekend I had a really great meet here at Simpson in the 3000M Steeplechase.”

