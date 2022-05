The grisly slaying of a family pet in Rock Island has a family concerned for the safety of their neighbors and their neighbors' pets. Milo was a 7-year-old tuxedo cat who wandered into his family's life on Christmas Eve of 2016. On Wednesday, April 27, he was found in a neighbor's yard. He had been gutted, skinned with a knife and his pelt removed.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO