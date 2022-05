OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — State officials say the highly pathogenic avian influenza has now spread to a backyard flock in Oakland County. According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), the virus was found in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock that contained about 40 birds of various species. Officials say the premises are under quarantine and the birds will be depopulated to prevent further spread. “At this time, HPAI continues to mainly be spread through the migration of wild birds. It is important for bird owners to stop this route of transmission by keeping...

