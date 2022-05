PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Board of Health approved new rules that would crack down on pets in outdoor seating areas. According to our new partner at the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, pet-friendly spaces would be separate from the food establishment, and waiters would not provide service. Instead, customers would use a pick-up window and disposable utensils. Allegheny County Council still has to vote to approve the changes.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO