Boulder, CO

In a possible first for Colorado, City of Boulder may expand its affordable housing program countywide to jointly address the regional crisis

By John Herrick
boulderreportinglab.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Boulder is considering expanding its affordable housing program to communities across the county. The goal would be to shore up more housing for low-income families and provide services aimed at preventing evictions and foreclosures, in a first-of-its-kind regional partnership. The idea is being floated as part...

boulderreportinglab.org

Comments / 5

Carrie Leonard
3d ago

i have a great idea turn parks and golf courses and the dog park in affordable housing.I got this idea from watch utube of the late George Carlin 👍

Reply(1)
3
