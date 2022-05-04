Lane Closures Planned for Highway 10 Near Rice
RICE -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin installing a cable median barrier on Highway 10 between Sauk Rapids and Royalton Monday. Motorists should...wjon.com
RICE -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin installing a cable median barrier on Highway 10 between Sauk Rapids and Royalton Monday. Motorists should...wjon.com
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0