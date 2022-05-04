Navars Edutech makes Guinness World Record of "Most Viewers of Astronomy Lesson live-stream on YouTube"
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hyderabad-based AstronomySpace EdTech startupNavars live-stream was focused on the "MarsoNian - Worlds first virtual Mars colonization experience" with Space Stem Kit which was attended for 6 hours by the students. Students performed live experiments using these DIY Kits around hydraulic rocket launcher, Space-food cooked...www.thedallasnews.net
