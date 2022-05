This list was suggested by James Hannam, who nominated no 7. It is a kind of companion list to Top 10 Songs That Don’t Sound Like the Rest of the Album. It is interesting how often a band will name an album after a song only to decide to put that song on the next one. In reverse chronological order, then…1. “Warpaint” by Warpaint is not on Warpaint. It is on their debut album, The Fool, 2010. Thanks to Idca.2. “Bring It On” by Gomez is on Liquid Skin, 1999, not Bring It On, 1998. Nominated by Richard Johnstone, Matt...

