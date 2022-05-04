DWENGER, HOELSCHER WIN CONTESTED WAYNE COUNTY RACES

Jeff Cook, the Director of Engineering and Environmental Services at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana takes his role as a leader very serious by never asking of his people something he wouldn't do himself. They do not work for him, he works for them by making every effort to provide everything they need for success in their roles. This speaks of the level of commitment to Reid Health and the people he works with as well as the workplace culture he has helped to create.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO