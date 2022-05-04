ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

DWENGER, HOELSCHER WIN CONTESTED WAYNE COUNTY RACES

1017thepoint.com
 3 days ago

(Whitewater Valley)--Here are some election results from contested races in Wayne County after primary voting Tuesday. Contested local races were on the Republican side. Wayne County will have a new Commissioner after...

1017thepoint.com



WIBC.com

Challengers Oust Three Indiana House Republicans

(CARMEL, Ind.) – Six Republican state legislators won’t be returning next session after losing primaries on Tuesday, while one race remains up in the air. Wabash County Councilwoman Lorissa Sweet unseated Huntington Representative Dan Leonard, while Shelbyville’s Robb Greene defeated Franklin Representative John Young, with both challengers attacking the incumbents’ right flank. In Indianapolis, Representative John Jacob, who won his own conservative insurgent campaign against an incumbent two years ago, lost his renomination bid to Julie McGuire, who argued Jacob obstructed conservative proposals with persistent no votes on bills he contended didn’t go far enough.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cleveland.com

Four reasons why Nan Whaley clobbered John Cranley in Ohio’s 2022 gubernatorial primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Perhaps the most surprising outcome of Tuesday’s Ohio primary election was Nan Whaley’s victory over John Cranley in the Democratic primary for governor. In the final weeks of the campaign, there was a general feeling in Ohio political circles that Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati, was closing in on Whaley in the final weeks of the campaign, as he won newspaper endorsements and held his own in debates.
OHIO STATE
WISH-TV

Jeff Cook of Reid Health

Jeff Cook, the Director of Engineering and Environmental Services at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana takes his role as a leader very serious by never asking of his people something he wouldn't do himself. They do not work for him, he works for them by making every effort to provide everything they need for success in their roles. This speaks of the level of commitment to Reid Health and the people he works with as well as the workplace culture he has helped to create.
RICHMOND, IN

