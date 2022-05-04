Osceola County community events calendar

OSCEOLA COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:



• The Reed City Area District Library is hosting Story Hour at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 4, which will include stories and activities. For more information visit reedcitylibrary.org. or call 231-832-2131.

• The Evart Car Club will meet at 7 p.m., May 10, at the VFW hall, 4681 S. 85th Ave., Evart. For more information call 231-734-9704.

• On Saturday, May 14, the letter carriers for Evart and Sears will be collecting non-perishable items for the Sears Food Pantry. Donations can be placed in a bag by your mailbox and will be picked up and delivered to the food bank.

• The Reed City city council will meet at 6 p.m., May 16 at city hall, 227 E. Lincoln Ave., Reed City. For more information visit reedcity.org or call 213-832-2245.

• The Evart city council will meet at 8 p.m., May 16 at the Depot, 200 S. Main St., Evart. A pre-council work session will take place prior to the meeting at 7:30 p.m. the public is welcome to attend. For more information visit evart.org or call 231- 734-2181.

• The Osceola County board of commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m., May 17, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 301 Upton Ave., Reed City. For more information visit osceola-county.org or call 231-832-3261.

• Crossroads community Church, 110 S. Main St., Evart is hosting Celebrate Recovery meetings at 6:30 p.m., every Monday. Find answers with others that are on the same journey. For more information visit cccevart.org. or call 231-734-1100.

• Evart bagged leaf pick up will be each Monday until next fall. Leaves must be in biodegradable bags. Brush pick-up will be conducted the last Monday of each month throughout the season. Leaf and brush pick-up must be ready by 7 a.m.

• The Evart Garden Club is looking for volunteers to help with planting and maintaining the bump out gardens in downtown. Workdays are Wednesday from 8 to 10 a.m. Email evartgardens@gmail.com for more information.

• The Reed city Youth Sports cheer registration for grades 3rd through 8th is open now until June 19. For more information email reedcityyouthsports@gmail.com or message the Facebook page.

• The Reed City Heritage Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at 138 W. Slosson Ave., Reed City. Admission is free. Groups are welcome.

• The Crossroads Quilt guild meets at 6:30 p.m., at the Church of the Nazarene, 5300 220th Ave., Reed City, on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Those interested are welcome to attend without being a member. Any level of quilter is encouraged to attend.

• The Reed City Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. Clients may come once each month for 12 months.

• The Reed City Senior Center at 219 E. Todd Ave., hosts the following events weekly: Wednesdays at noon - Fun Bingo; Thursdays at noon- Euchre; Friday – doors open at 10:30 a.m., Early Bird at 11:30 a.m. and Regular Bingo at noon. The first Wednesday of each month there will be a potluck at 11:30 a.m. For further information regarding activities or volunteering call 231-832-1136.

• The Evart Farmers Market is scheduled for June 11 through October 8. Vendors or food trucks interested in being part of the farmers market email evartfarmmarket@gmail.com or call 231-250-8768.

• The Reed City Community Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays, from June 26 to Aug 28. Vendors interested in setting up a booth may contact reedcityareachamber@gmail.com or call 231-832-5431.