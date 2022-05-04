ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, MI

Osceola County community events calendar

By Cathie Crew
The Herald Review
The Herald Review
 3 days ago

OSCEOLA COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:


•    The Reed City Area District Library is hosting Story Hour at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 4, which will include stories and activities. For more information visit reedcitylibrary.org. or call 231-832-2131.

•    The Evart Car Club will meet at 7 p.m., May 10, at the VFW hall, 4681 S. 85th Ave., Evart. For more information call 231-734-9704.

•    On Saturday, May 14, the letter carriers for Evart and Sears will be collecting non-perishable items for the Sears Food Pantry. Donations can be placed in a bag by your mailbox and will be picked up and delivered to the food bank.

•    The Reed City city council will meet at 6 p.m., May 16 at city hall, 227 E. Lincoln Ave., Reed City. For more information visit reedcity.org or call 213-832-2245.

•    The Evart city council will meet at 8 p.m., May 16 at the Depot, 200 S. Main St., Evart. A pre-council work session will take place prior to the meeting at 7:30 p.m. the public is welcome to attend. For more information visit evart.org or call 231- 734-2181.

•    The Osceola County board of commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m., May 17, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 301 Upton Ave., Reed City. For more information visit osceola-county.org or call 231-832-3261.

•    Crossroads community Church, 110 S. Main St., Evart is hosting Celebrate Recovery meetings at 6:30 p.m., every Monday. Find answers with others that are on the same journey. For more information visit cccevart.org. or call 231-734-1100.

•    Evart bagged leaf pick up will be each Monday until next fall. Leaves must be in biodegradable bags. Brush pick-up will be conducted the last Monday of each month throughout the season. Leaf and brush pick-up must be ready by 7 a.m.

•    The Evart Garden Club is looking for volunteers to help with planting and maintaining the bump out gardens in downtown. Workdays are Wednesday from 8 to 10 a.m. Email evartgardens@gmail.com for more information.

•    The Reed city Youth Sports cheer registration for grades 3rd through 8th is open now until June 19. For more information email reedcityyouthsports@gmail.com or message the Facebook page.

•    The Reed City Heritage Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at 138 W. Slosson Ave., Reed City. Admission is free. Groups are welcome.

•    The Crossroads Quilt guild meets at 6:30 p.m., at the Church of the Nazarene, 5300 220th Ave., Reed City, on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Those interested are welcome to attend without being a member. Any level of quilter is encouraged to attend.

•    The Reed City Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. Clients may come once each month for 12 months.

•    The Reed City Senior Center at 219 E. Todd Ave., hosts the following events weekly: Wednesdays at noon - Fun Bingo; Thursdays at noon- Euchre; Friday – doors open at 10:30 a.m., Early Bird at 11:30 a.m. and Regular Bingo at noon. The first Wednesday of each month there will be a potluck at 11:30 a.m.  For further information regarding activities or volunteering call 231-832-1136.

•    The Evart Farmers Market is scheduled for June 11 through October 8. Vendors or food trucks interested in being part of the farmers market email evartfarmmarket@gmail.com or call 231-250-8768.

•    The Reed City Community Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays, from June 26 to Aug 28. Vendors interested in setting up a booth may contact reedcityareachamber@gmail.com or call 231-832-5431.

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Northern Michigan cherry blossom time is shifting this spring

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Despite the summer-like warmth just around the corner, recent weeks of cold, blustery spring weather mean Northern Michigan’s famous cherry blossom season may still be a few weeks out. Agricultural experts say the millions of bridal-veil blooms that will bedeck orchards on the Leelanau and Old Mission Peninsula areas likely won’t put on their big show until mid-May - or even later.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evart, MI
Osceola County, MI
Government
City
Reed City, MI
Local
Michigan Government
County
Osceola County, MI
Reed City, MI
Government
Midland Daily News

Out to Lunch with Tori: Riverside Family Restaurant

Growing up, we had a next-door neighbor who came to be a surrogate grandpa to my sister and me. My parents would invite him over regularly for spaghetti dinners — we would learn years later that he hated spaghetti, but he always finished his plate without even a discontented grumble — and he hosted our family many times at his cabin on Long Lake, just outside of Hillman, Michigan.
FREELAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Volunteers#Catholic Church#Community Market#The Evart Car Club#Sears#The Sears Food Pantry#The Evart City Council#Depot#Evart Org
99.1 WFMK

Images of Cheboygan, Michigan: 1900-1960 (and What the Name “Cheboygan” means)

I have some great old photos of Cheboygan to show ya…but first, just a brief background on this city on the Lake Huron shores…. Not only does it lie along Lake Huron, but also next to the Cheboygan River. Going back many, many years pre-1800, the land was occupied by the Ojibwe tribe as their campground. Then, in 1844, along came Jacob Sammons who settled the area, calling it “Duncan”.
CHEBOYGAN, MI
The Herald Review

The Herald Review

Reed City, MI
22
Followers
85
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald Review covers news, entertainment, and community interests surrounding Osceola Michigan county

 https://www.theheraldreview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy