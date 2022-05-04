ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Habitat hosts partner family groundbreaking celebration

The Wexford Osceola habitat for Humainty is hosting a ground breaking celebration for the newest partner family. (Photo courtesy of Habitat)

CADILLAC — Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity is hosting a groundbreaking celebration for their next partner family at 5:30 p.m., May 6, at 701 Huston St., Cadillac.

Family, friends, and supporters of their mission are invited to celebrate and congratulate the partner family, The Grogans.

"Please come and wish Monica and her daughter the very best on a very exciting day for them," said Amy Gibbs, Habitat director. "We could not do what we do without the many partners we have in our community."

Safe and affordable housing is key to every person’s success, she said.

Please call 231-468-1096 or email Amy at amy.gibbs@wexfordhabitat.org with any questions.

Community Policy