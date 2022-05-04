Reed City Cub Scouts Pack 174 receive $1,000 grant

Reed City Cub Scout Troop 174 received a $1,000 grant from Consumers Energy Foundation that will help fund recruiting. Pictured is Cub Scouts Troop 174 and BSA Troop 74 during one of their joint acitivities. (Pioneer file photo)

REED CITY — The Reed City Cub Scout Pack 174 recently received a $1000 grant from Consumers Energy Foundation, to help in recruiting and other expenses.

Cub Master Run Nehmer told the Pioneer in addition to recruiting, the funds will be utilized for activities and membership fees for hardship cases.

“Increased costs over the last couple of years have forced us to seek out grants to help us continue to stay afloat,” Nehmer said. “Without the extra help, our pack could not have existed for 77 years.

“We want to ensure that ‘at-risk’ kids get a fair shake and try to provide them with a fun and friendship-bonding place they might not otherwise see or get,” he continued. “We are thankful that over the last couple of years we were able to get these grants to help us stay afloat and produce Cub Scouts that continue on into the Boy Scout Troop 74 program.”

The Cub Scouts are currently recruiting boys in Kindergarten through 5th grade. The Reed City Troop covers Chase, Tustin, LeRoy, Hersey, Evart and Reed City.

“The purpose of the scout program is to contribute to the development of young people in achieving their full physical, intellectual, emotional, social and spiritual potential as individuals, as responsible citizens and as members of their local and national communities,” Nehmer said. “Parents tells us scouting gives their children more confidence, responsibility and a broader set of friends. Scouting can give young boys access to activities and opportunities that may otherwise be unavailable to them.

Anyone interested in joining the Scout program may contact Nehmer at rwn01@hotmail.com or check out the Cub Scouts Pack 174 Facebook page.

MOVING LOCATIONS

In other news, the Reed City BSA has been approached by someone interested in purchasing the Scout Building at 223 E. 5th Ave., in Reed City.

“It is currently too big a property for usage by the scouts, although we get good use through rental arrangements,” Nehmer said.

The chartering organization is exploring its options for other meeting locations in town, he said, but are not in a hurry to make a decision at this time.

One possibility being considered is the former Old Rugged Cross Museum building, which is owned by the city. Scout representatives approached the city council recently to see if the museum building would be an option, Nehmer said.

“If leased, the scouts would need to make improvements, with some additions to it also,” he said. “Everything is still in the preliminary phase, and we will know more in the next few weeks.”

The Old Rugged Cross Museum was moved into a new location at 138 W. Slosson Ave., the former McDowell Funeral Home and given a new name, The Reed City Heritage Museum, about a year ago.

The John W. McDowell estate offered the use of the board of directors the use of the building to house the museum, which they accepted, saying it is a prime location to offer local residents, as well as visitors, the opportunity to witness the history of the community.

They continue to honor the memory of Old Rugged Cross writer and local resident, Reverend George Bennard, while also serving as the historical museum for Osceola County and Reed City.