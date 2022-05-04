ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover borough manager submits resignation: 'Good things are happening in Hanover'

By Lena Tzivekis, Hanover Evening Sun
Hanover Evening Sun
Hanover Evening Sun
 3 days ago

At the Hanover Borough Council Meeting on April 27, Borough Manager Nan Dunford submitted her resignation.

Dunford has served as the Hanover Borough Manager for the last two years, starting in November 2019, and shared that she will be leaving her role to spend more time with her family.

According to a press release from the borough, Dunford revitalized the communication of borough information with the public.

"Ms. Dunford oversaw the reevaluation of Borough ordinances, comprehensive financial goals and working policies, as well as facilitating funding through grant appropriation. These projects will continue forward as a result of Ms. Dunford’s initiatives," the release read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJhBA_0fSVwp6600

"It was a pleasure working with my colleagues, they all have and continue to do amazing work," Dunford said.

More on Nan Dunford: Hanover Borough Manager Receives Official of the Year Award

More Hanover news: From tequila ice cream to chamoyada, this Hanover shop offers Mexican-style frozen treats

For the last 15 years, Dunford has served as a municipal manager in both Pennsylvania and Massachusetts communities.

Prior to coming to Hanover, she spent the early part of her career leading nonprofit organizations, including the Crime Victims Center of Berks County.

Dunford’s leadership was recognized during the COVID-19 pandemic, which began early in her role. According to the release, "In the face of this unprecedented worldwide event, Ms. Dunford worked tirelessly to assure that Borough services would not be disrupted."

In December 2021, Dunford was recognized for her efforts to advance Hanover’s momentum in downtown redevelopment, and was awarded the Appointed Official of the Year Award by the York County Economic Alliance at the 2021 Spirit of YoCo Awards ceremony.

“We thank Nan for her leadership and dedication to the Borough and the greater Hanover area. She will be greatly missed by Borough Council and Borough staff,” said Bill Reichart, Borough Council President.

Dunford commended the council and entire corough staff for the support she received in moving the Borough forward.

“Thanks to each of you, good things are happening in Hanover,” she said.

The council has retained a professional agency to assist with the process of finding and selecting a new borough manager.

For the interim, the council has appointed Amy Hill to the position of borough administrator and Eric Mains to the position of acting water resource director. Valerie Meyers was appointed to the position of assistant borough secretary.

Lena Tzivekis is a reporter for the Hanover Evening Sun/York Daily Record. Email her at etzivekis@gannett.com , or message her on Twitter at @tzivekis , and say hi, or let her know where to get the best cup of coffee!

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Hanover borough manager submits resignation: 'Good things are happening in Hanover'

