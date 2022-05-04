North Ponds Park in Webster renamed in honor of former recreation director Charles Sexton

Nestled on a 23-acre parcel just north of Route 104 in Webster sits a newly named town park.

For decades, the property has been North Ponds Park. But as of mid-April, the park was renamed in honor of Webster's former recreation director as Charles E. Sexton Memorial Park.

Sexton, a longtime Webster resident who died last summer at age 89 , was Webster's first full-time recreation director, a beloved father and a well-respected and innovative leader.

A York, Pennsylvania native, Mr. Sexton was the first African-American recreation director in New York. He was hired in 1962 and retired from the job in 1996.

After Sexton died last June, town officials wanted to honor him for his time and service to the community, said Chris Bilow, Webster's Commissioner of Parks and Recreation.

Sexton, he said, launched programs and services for Webster residents, including senior fitness programs and youth summer camps, that "stood the test of time."

"Charles was a visionary when it came to program development," Bilow said. "Honoring Charles is something that should and could have been done at any point in time however upon his passing it became very important to make sure it became a reality."

Since creating North Ponds Park in the 80s was a project that gave him great pride, renaming the park in Sexton's memory seemed to make sense, Bilow said.

The park is the most visual of Webster's town parks given its proximity to Route 104 just east of Holt Road, making it one of the town's busiest parks, Bilow said. It includes two large ponds that are also popular fishing spots, a one-mile paved trail that includes several fitness stations, and a 9-hole disc golf course. Snowshoeing is a popular winter activity at the park.

It's also the venue for several popular community events including the annual Waterfront Art Festival and the 12-hour Mind the Ducks ultra marathon running race.

An official renaming ceremony was held at the park on April 22, with many of Sexton's relatives, friends and former colleagues in attendance.

