2 new microbreweries are coming to Ocean City. Kick back with a pint at the beach

Whether you are a beer connoisseur or someone who enjoys kicking back with a tall, foaming pint from time to time, Worcester County has a special summer treat for you.

Two new microbreweries are coming to the beach, with a third possible option more in-land currently being explored. One microbrewery is set to open in time for the 2022 tourism season.

The Other One

The Other One Brewing Co., to be located on 24th Street on the first floor of the redeveloped Embers property, hopes to bring a unique entertainment and dining experience to Ocean City.

“The microbrewery, a fun and interesting component to the entire property, will make this a destination where people can experience something made and brewed right here on the island,” said Kyler Taustin, director of marketing for the Taustin Group.

The Taustin Group is working in collaboration with Nathan and Gina Todd, with Nathan serving as the founder and head brewer. Nathan Todd, who moved to Ocean City in 2005, has a passion for craft beer.

“Nathan will be bringing all of his innovation and creativity that he has shown at other breweries in the area to the forefront of The Other One,” Taustin said.

Ocean City has been home to a handful of microbreweries throughout the years with an exclusive few finding success. The Taustin family, on the other hand, has high hopes that The Other One will flourish.

“What makes The Other One unique is that it’s going to be engrained and embedded inside of a much larger destination,” Taustin said. “It will be in a building where, if people want to have dinner, play putt-putt or entertain themselves in other ways, they can do all of that in this one space, as well as enjoy Ocean City made-and-brewed craft beer.”

A special menu offering beer-inspired snacks and cocktails will also be on-hand to visitors to showcase the craft beer in its many different iterations and forms.

The Other One is looking to serve tourists and locals alike this summer, pending final state and federal approvals to brew the beer.

O.C. Beer Works

West Ocean City will also welcome a microbrewery, O.C. Beer Works. However, visitors should not expect to pop in until St. Patrick’s Day 2024.

“We want to create a family-oriented atmosphere for the local folks in our community, where they can come and make new friends or hang out with old-time buddies,” said designer and project manager Stephen Kansak.

Paul Sens, owner and founder of O.C. Beer Works, was an original owner of Tall Tales Brewery in Parsonsburg. During his time with Tall Tales, Sens fell in love with the craft brewing industry. He is now ready to share his passion for craft beer with his native Worcester County.

Current plans for the establishment include a 8,904-square-foot brewery, tasting room, restaurant and outdoor beer garden, where live entertainment will be hosted. The brewery also plans to host appreciation nights for local teachers and public service personnel as a way to better involve the community.

“We are going to depend on the community to be an integral part of the brewery and intend to sponsor events and fundraisers to benefit our local first responders, non-profits, and Worcester county teachers as well as other county and community organizations,” said Kansak.

The microbrewery will also offer games and activities to patrons.

“We want to do other fun events like cornhole and volleyball tournaments. As for indoor activities, we will have an arcade, shuffleboard and board games, too.”

Burley Oak

Burley Oak Brewing Co., located on 10016 Old Ocean City Blvd. in Berlin, is also cooking up plans for a new microbrewery with a location that has yet to be determined. Plans to renovate a former Snow Hill fire station were paused in April after the town received mixed feedback.

"We’re in the exploratory phase right now,” said Bryan Brushmiller, owner and founder of Burley Oak Brewing. “We’re just poking around, looking at a few different towns that would be a good fit for a taproom and possible brewery.”

