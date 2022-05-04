Pre-K Student Serves as Principal

Longtime North Marion School District educator takes on new leadership roleNorth Marion's new Director of Special Programs Charyl Dyer believes passionately in best practices for individual programs for students who experience disability, and she has already served the school district for 17 years. "It is truly an honor to work with students, families, and educators of the North Marion School District," said Dyer, who moved into the Special Education Department leadership role on April 11. "Supporting students who experience disability is my passion, and I am excited and grateful to be returning to the Special Education Department as the Director...

MARION, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO