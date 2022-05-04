ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins Cortland Community College announces new president after eight-month search

By Kate Collins, Ithaca Journal
 3 days ago

The State University of New York Board of Trustees has approved the appointment of Amy Kremenek, D.M., as the fifth president of Tompkins Cortland Community College .

Kremenek begins on June 1, 2022, the college announced on Tuesday.

“I am excited and honored to join the outstanding faculty and staff of Tompkins Cortland Community College and to serve as its next President,” Kremenek said in a press release issued by TC3. “The College has a rich history of excellence and entrepreneurship and its mission is tremendously important to the region. I look forward to working with the campus and the community to build on this tradition and to advance the mission in support of student success.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hc3BQ_0fSVrASI00

The announcement of Kremenek's appointment comes after a national search that brought four finalists to campus for visits.

Kremenek brings almost 20 years of experience in higher education, most recently serving for seven years as vice president of enrollment, development and communications at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse. Previously, she was the school's vice president of human resources and external relations for four years.

Kremenek earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, a Master of Public Administration degree from the Maxwell School of Public Affairs and Citizenship at Syracuse University, and a Doctorate in Community College Policy and Administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

Kremenek replaces Orinthia Montague, who served as president for just over four years. Montague left for another presidency in Tennessee in August 2021.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Tompkins Cortland Community College announces new president after eight-month search

