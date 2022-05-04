SpoilerTV Now Covering Freevee Shows

Written, executive produced and starring Phoebe Robinson, “Everything’s Trash” follows Phoebe, a 30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. When her “perfect” older brother launches a political campaign, she’s forced to start her adulting journ-journ. Ugh. Life may be a little boo-boo, but Phoebe, ever the cocoa queen, is still thriving. The series also stars Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm. It is executive produced by Jonathan Groff, who also serves as showrunner. Tiny Reparations, led by Jose Acevedo, serves as nonwriting co-executive producer. Co-executive producer Chioke Nassor will direct. The series is produced by ABC Signature. “Everything’s Trash” will premiere with double episodes on Wednesday, July 13, at 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT, then weekly at 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO