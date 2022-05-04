ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

SpoilerTV Now Covering Freevee Shows

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're pleased to announce that we're now officially covering scripted shows from Amazon's Freevee Channel. They can be found in the Amazon Menu on Desktop Devices on in the All Shows list on Mobile. The shows we are covering are. Bosch: Legacy. Harry Bosch, retired homicide detective turned Private...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Everything's Trash - Premiere Date - Press Release

Written, executive produced and starring Phoebe Robinson, “Everything’s Trash” follows Phoebe, a 30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. When her “perfect” older brother launches a political campaign, she’s forced to start her adulting journ-journ. Ugh. Life may be a little boo-boo, but Phoebe, ever the cocoa queen, is still thriving. The series also stars Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm. It is executive produced by Jonathan Groff, who also serves as showrunner. Tiny Reparations, led by Jose Acevedo, serves as nonwriting co-executive producer. Co-executive producer Chioke Nassor will direct. The series is produced by ABC Signature. “Everything’s Trash” will premiere with double episodes on Wednesday, July 13, at 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT, then weekly at 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

911 - Episode 5.17 - Hero...

After a mysterious death, Hen and Chimney put their lives in danger when they suspect that someone is playing God to make themselves look like a hero. Meanwhile, Eddie visits Texas, where he attempts to reconcile with his father.
TEXAS STATE
spoilertv.com

Blockbuster - First Look Promotional Photo

An ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America, that explores what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds. Episode count: 10 Episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Neighborhood - Episode 4.21 - Welcome to the Dream Girls - Press Release

“Welcome to the Dream Girls” – When Tina reunites with her former girl group after decades apart, old issues are reignited, threatening to derail the trio’s big performance, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 16 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star and executive producer Cedric the Entertainer directed the episode.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Investigator#Radio#Crime#Equestrian#Amazon#Freevee Channel#Desktop Devices#High School High School
spoilertv.com

The Resident - Episode 5....

When a young boy comes into the hospital with a rare disease which leaves his bones incredibly fragile, Cade's father, Ian (guest star Andrew McCarthy), scrubs in to assist in the surgery, leaving Cade all on her own in her recovery. With his clinical trial officially being declared a success, Devon has some huge decisions to make about the future of his career. Meanwhile, Billie struggles with some new feelings in the all-new "The Proof Is in The Pudding" episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, May 10 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-522)
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Variety

William Fichtner Cast in Milo Ventigmilia ABC Drama Pilot ‘The Company You Keep’

Click here to read the full article. William Fichtner has been cast in the ABC upcoming drama pilot “The Company You Keep” starring Milo Ventigmilia. The pilot follows con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a professional collision course. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma is closing in on the criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand. Fichtner is set to star as Leo, a steel worker turned con-man. Leo, who learned the fine art of misdirection a long time ago, is a master of the sleight...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy