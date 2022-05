MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Abortion rights supporters and opponents in Minnesota were stunned this week by the leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade later this year. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) said the state is a “firewall” on the issue, which he called a matter of public health. Even though the draft does not represent the court’s final ruling, people across the country are reacting to the leak. From the federal courthouse in Minneapolis, to the Capitol in St. Paul, hundreds gathered across the Twin Cities Tuesday calling for the court to uphold Roe v....

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO