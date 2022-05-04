ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

Low voter turnout for May Special Election

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly voting for the Special Election is off to a slow start in Atascosa County. With over 29,000 registered voters in the county, only 685 have turned out to the polls as of Monday, May 2 to cast their ballots. Election Day is this Saturday, May 7. On the...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

KSAT 12

Volunteer work for a lower property tax bill?

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side councilwoman wants senior homeowners who volunteer at senior centers and libraries to get a break on their property tax bills. District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo submitted a council consideration request (CCR) Wednesday, asking city staff to develop a pilot program for homeowners 65 years and older to lower their property tax bills in exchange for volunteering for the city.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Washington Examiner

Bid to erase Marjorie Taylor Greene from ballot fails

An effort to keep Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) off the ballot this year over accusations that she was involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been defeated. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who had final jurisdiction on the congresswoman's eligibility, accepted the ruling of a judge Friday that will allow Greene to seek reelection. A group of voters in her district made the case that she could not run again for office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, a Civil War-era clause that bars from public office anyone who has aided in an insurrection or rebellion.
GEORGIA STATE
Pleasanton Express

Mayor’s Message – Pleasanton

A s I mentioned previously, the city manager, EMC consulting and I all went to Washington D.C. this past week. The visit was to look at grants and loans from different government agencies. It was a very successful trip. The city will be saving millions of dollars due to our close relationship to our congressman. Some of the agencies we met with were the Air Force, the Department of Justice, Congressman Cuellar‘s office and the USDA, just to name a few. It looks like we have secured some funding for our proposed justice center and also found some programs that would allow us to hire and pay new police officers for their first three years of employment. It’s a 10 to 15% match on the city side. The rest will be covered by a program through the department of justice. The possibility of these different funding options, grants and/ or low interest loans, will be a continued effort. We were told that we should come out once a year. That is the plan moving forward. Continuing to foster a relationship with Washington has helped save the city, and therefore the taxpayers, a great deal of money. It’s a little premature to give exact figures but as soon as that’s confirmed I’ll report that as well. Everyone we met was very welcoming and helpful. We did get to take a few sites while we were there. If you’ve never visited D.C., you might want to put it on your list. There is so much to see. I look forward to continuing our relationship with the congressman and different agencies. Believe it or not, these face-to-face meetings are very important. I will continue to keep you posted on the development of our conversations. Stay tuned and I’ll keep you posted.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Jourdanton council approves hours for aquatic center

The hours of operation and entry fees for the Jourdanton Aquatic Center were approved Monday night at the Jourdanton city council meeting. The aquatic center is scheduled to operate from Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Entry fee will be $3 per person and free for children under three years of age.
JOURDANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton delegates travel to Washington

The City of Pleasanton held it’s first Pleasanton to Washington, DC trip last week to meet with several federal agencies to discuss funding and partnership opportunities with the federal government. The city’s three-member delegation included Mayor Clint Powell, City Manager Johnny Huizar, and the city’s Government & External Affairs Consultant, Ernie Gonzalez, President and CEO of EMC Strategy Group, LLC.
PLEASANTON, TX

