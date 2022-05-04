Low voter turnout for May Special Election

A s I mentioned previously, the city manager, EMC consulting and I all went to Washington D.C. this past week. The visit was to look at grants and loans from different government agencies. It was a very successful trip. The city will be saving millions of dollars due to our close relationship to our congressman. Some of the agencies we met with were the Air Force, the Department of Justice, Congressman Cuellar‘s office and the USDA, just to name a few. It looks like we have secured some funding for our proposed justice center and also found some programs that would allow us to hire and pay new police officers for their first three years of employment. It’s a 10 to 15% match on the city side. The rest will be covered by a program through the department of justice. The possibility of these different funding options, grants and/ or low interest loans, will be a continued effort. We were told that we should come out once a year. That is the plan moving forward. Continuing to foster a relationship with Washington has helped save the city, and therefore the taxpayers, a great deal of money. It’s a little premature to give exact figures but as soon as that’s confirmed I’ll report that as well. Everyone we met was very welcoming and helpful. We did get to take a few sites while we were there. If you’ve never visited D.C., you might want to put it on your list. There is so much to see. I look forward to continuing our relationship with the congressman and different agencies. Believe it or not, these face-to-face meetings are very important. I will continue to keep you posted on the development of our conversations. Stay tuned and I’ll keep you posted.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO