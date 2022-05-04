MSU Student Publishes Research on Bison Over Past 20,000 Years

This Chris Enss riveting read, "The Iron Women" is the untold story of the women who connected our country. Back in 1869, when the last spike was hammered into the steel track of the Transcontinental Railroad at Promontory Point, Utah,& Western Union lines sounded the glorious news from New York to San Francisco, an estimated 4,000 men had labored more than 5 years to connect our country from coast to coast, WOMEN too made significant & lasting contributions. In fact, as far back as 1838, women had hired on as registered nurses/stewardesses in passenger cars. These ladies of the rails attended to all the medical needs of travelers, & actually acted as "hostesses" of sorts, helping the passengers enjoy a comfortable journey. Chris Enss is a New York Times best-selling author, & you can check out her book, Iron Women; The Ladies Who Helped Build the Railroad at www.rowman.com. You'll have a chance to WIN "The Iron Women" tomorrow, Saturday, morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. 1st person in with the correct answer to my sports trivia question will be our Saturday morning WINNER! All aboard & Happy Easter Weekend. Stay warm...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 22 DAYS AGO