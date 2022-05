Playing cards, slots, or the lottery are fun for many people. For some gambling isn't their thing, but most people will gamble at least once in their life in some form or fashion. There aren't many casinos in the state of Idaho, but Twin is lucky to be close to Nevada and not too far from Fort Hall in Idaho. For most people gambling is fun and a form of entertainment, but for others, it is a way of life and an addiction they can't satisfy. Do most Idahoans have a gambling issue or do they know when to call it quits?

IDAHO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO