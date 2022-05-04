PRIMARY 2022: Alliance School Levy Passes

A WARN notice has been released stating that the Belmont County Century mine will be closing. The plant closing in Beallsville, Ohio will come with associated layoffs. The layoffs with occur on June 15 or within the next two weeks and will be permanent. The company says 106 positions will be part of the associated […]
CLEVELAND — While much of the attention during Tuesday's primary election in Ohio was focused on the races for governor and the U.S. Senate, there were a number of school levy issues on the ballot across Northeast Ohio. Here is a county-by-county look at the 28 results from school...
The polls have closed and the unofficial results are in after a day of voting at the Summit County Board of Elections.
In the closely watched 13th Congressional District, Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert won her party's nod to face Democratic state Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron in November. The race was called at about 10:45 p.m. for Gilbert, with more than 95% of the vote tallied.
(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of […]
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine defeated a primary challenge and won renomination from Republicans in the state on Tuesday. DeWine, who took office in 2019, defeated a Republican primary field that included former Rep. Jim Renacci, businessman and farmer Joe Blystone, and former state Rep. Ron Hood. DeWine, who has governed...
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Fans of craft store Hobby Lobby have something to celebrate with the news the company is adding another Northeast Ohio location. The new 55,000-square foot construction is going in where the former Burlington was on Everhard Road Northwest at Belden Village Commons. The company is hoping for a July opening and […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two central Ohio doctors are among more than a dozen medical professionals across the eastern half of the United States that have been charged with illegally distributing prescriptions for more than 5 million pain pills, federal authorities said Wednesday. Fourteen defendants were accused of crimes including...
HILLSBORO, Ohio — The city of Hillsboro is gearing up for the U.S. 50 Yard Sale that's taking place at the end of May. The yard sale spans from coast to coast and lies along U.S. 50. Individuals and businesses along U.S. 50 across the country are encouraged to participate.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Perhaps the most surprising outcome of Tuesday’s Ohio primary election was Nan Whaley’s victory over John Cranley in the Democratic primary for governor. In the final weeks of the campaign, there was a general feeling in Ohio political circles that Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati, was closing in on Whaley in the final weeks of the campaign, as he won newspaper endorsements and held his own in debates.
Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley won the Ohio Democratic gubernatorial primary Tuesday, defeating John Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati, NBC News projects. Whaley led Cranley by 65 percent to 35 percent, with 96 percent of precincts reporting. Cranley conceded the race Tuesday night and called for Ohio Democrats to unite behind Whaley.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Lake County’s May 03, 2022 primary election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Lake County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- How do the Republican U.S. Senate candidates compare to Rob Portman’s brand of mild-mannered, establishment Republican politics.?. We’re talking about the difference in style and substance, and what that would mean for Senate votes, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. See the automated transcript...
CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Health reported on Thursday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased for the fifth consecutive week. Locally, several Northeast Ohio counties have returned to the CDC's rating of high transmission:. Ashtabula County is now the leader in Ohio with...
