URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO. 9 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations. of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Southern Clearwater Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM...

MISSOULA, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO