If Only Americans Were Patriotic About The U.S. - Like The Left & Ukraine

It turns out that Democrats do support patriots, but not here in the U.S. They only support patriotism in the Ukraine.

"They are huge supporters of Ukraine, Ukrainian flags everywhere, bumper stickers, even on people's houses" said writer Casey Chalk with The Federalist, "Liberal America has come out in force in support of the Ukrainian people, and their fight against Russia."

The hypocrisy of the left has been well documented, but as Chalk notes in his story, it's ironic that the Democrats have no problem supporting the people of Ukraine who want to defend their country, while anyone who loves America? They hate.

"They have so little love for the American Republican project as our founder's understood" Chalk told KTRH, "I would love to see more American's demonstrate their disappointment and frustration with the the consolidated power of the left, whether we're talking academia, media, entertainment industry, woke capitalism, that are fighting so aggressively to undermine American values."

American patriots will have the opportunity to begin the process of taking back our country, this November.

"Whether it's racial, sexual, gender ideology" noted Chalk, "I think we need to be pushing back, and emphasizing that there really is a true historical American identity, that's still relevant today in 2022."