Twin Falls, ID

10 Different Types of Neighbors You Will Find in the Magic Valley

By Jeff
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 3 days ago
Living in the Magic Valley it isn't uncommon to see people that can be a little different. There are odd characters everywhere you go, but what happens when those odd characters end up living in your neighborhood, or even right next door to you? There are certain types of neighbors we...

KOOL 96.5

5 Events Going On the Last Weekend of April in the Magic Valley

Hard as it is to believe, May begins this weekend. It feels like April started just yesterday, but spring is in full swing and summer is fast approaching. The winter weather seems to be behind us, and the beautiful weather is becoming more consistent. The warmer the weather becomes, the more tempting it is to get outside, and there is a ton to do on the weekends in the Magic Valley. This weekend there are plenty of events taking place, and trying to do it all will be tough. Here are some fun things to do this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Take The Whole Family To STEAM Saturday In Twin Falls For Fun And Learning

There are never enough family-friendly events to go to. Another family-friendly event is happening this Saturday that involves family fun, learning, and quality bonding time. The event takes place at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley from noon until 3 pm. The Boys and Girls Club is teaming up with the Magic Valley Children's Museum to put together a fun, learning, family-friendly environment for kids to explore everything STEAM has to offer and maybe find a new passion.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Lights And Lasers Take Over Shoshone Falls For Fantastic Show

Shoshone Falls After Dark returns next month for a fantastic show. This show has been displayed several times over the last few years and you're not going to want to miss it. The show will be from May 5th through May 8th at Shoshone Falls. More dates are expected to be announced later as drought conditions continue to be monitored. There was some debate whether the water levels and lighting would work this year due to low water levels. However, it was determined the show would go on and it will look a little different this year.
SHOSHONE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Popular Magic Valley Hot Springs Changes Prices for Odd Reason

One of the best parts about living in Idaho is that it is home to more natural hot springs than any other state in the United States. Anyone that lives here or visits should check out the natural hot springs. Some are turned into spas, some are free and out in nature that you have to hike to but almost all of them are beautiful and relaxing. Everyone that uses them has their favorite and their "go-to" one. The ones in nature, most like to keep to themselves so they don't become too crowded, while the ones that become spas are usually affordable. One of the hot spas in the Twin Falls area recently decided to change its prices and it has upset residents for good reason.
TWIN FALLS, ID
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KOOL 96.5

Watch: Yellowstone Park Tourist Nearly Gets Bison Bulldozed

In what might be the final Yellowstone National Park touron video of April, a visitor can be seen walking up to within just a few feet of a massive bison. As one would expect, the animal didn't appreciate it and responded accordingly. The slang term touron is a word that...
ANIMALS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls 2nd South Market Wins Best Beer Selection Award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular place to find food and drinks under one roof in Twin Falls has been recognized for the best beer selection. The 2nd South Market announced it has won the top prize in the state for best beer selection by Idaho's Best Business Awards. The prize was awarded thanks to the TapHouse at 2nd South Market, which first took the top prize for the central Idaho area. The best barbeque for central Idaho also went to another 2nd South Market eatery, Smokey Bone. The TapHouse manager Kelly Gonzales said in a prepared statement, “We have set out to give TapHouse customers the wonderful experience of local and craft breweries. We are honored to have accomplished this and will continue to offer new and different beers on our menu.” The 2nd South Market opened a little more than a year ago in downtown Twin Falls and offers a variety of food options in a remodeled warehouse building that previously served as a thrift store, hardware shop, and blacksmith shop. Businesses that are recognized by Idahoans that nominate them at www.idahobest.com.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Car with Human Remains Recovered from Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities recovered a car from the Snake River Sunday morning thought to belong to a young man who went missing around four years ago. According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, a gray Nissan Versa hatchback was found in the river close to the Johns Hole boat ramp with help from a dive team and the group called Adventures With Purpose. The car and plates match the description of a car that then teen Matthew Jedediah "Jed" Hall was last seen driving in June of 2018. The Bonneville County Sheriff's OFfice and Hendrickson's Towing assisted with the recovery of the car. Authorities have been in contact with the Hall family and the remains found in the vehicle are in the process of being identified. Family reported Hall missing on the morning of January 22, 2018, who was then 16 years old. At the time he had taken a handgun and camping gear. Adventures with Purpose is a search and recovery dive team that helps families search for missing loved ones. According to its website, since 2019 it has solved 21 missing person cold cases.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

8 Fun Things to Buy With Your Tax Refund Check in Idaho

Tax season for 2022 has come and gone, and the stress is finally over, or is it? While filing taxes may be done, some of us owe money, some of us will get back money, and for those that got money back now, the stress of what to do with it has begun. There are multiple options on how to spend your tax money. You can save it, you can take a trip, or you can use it to buy some fun toys to use this spring and summer. Here are some ideas on how to spend that tax return check to make the whole family happy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
