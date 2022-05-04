ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

India plans less wheat, more rice for free food programme

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXOJv_0fSVG6TM00

NEW DELHI, May 4 (Reuters) - India will allocate more rice instead of wheat for a food welfare programme that entitles millions of poor to 5 kilograms of free grain per month, according to a federal government order.

The allocation of wheat for the Prime Minister's Poor Welfare Grain Programme has been cut to 7.1 million tonnes from 18.2 million, the government order said.

The allocation of rice has been raised to 32.7 million tonnes from 21.6 million, it said.

India's wheat output looks likely to fall in 2022 after five consecutive years of record harvests, as a sharp, sudden rise in temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields in the world's second-biggest producer of the grain. read more

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Rising Cotton Prices Behind Indian Garment Makers’ Strike Plan

Click here to read the full article. Garment units in the southern Indian city of Tirupur will be closing up shop from May 16-21 to protest the surging cost of cotton. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRecover Partners With Sysav to Scale Post-Consumer Waste RecyclingThe Secret to Supply Chain Resilience? Ethical Supplier Relationships.H&M Joins Organic Cotton Project in IndiaBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ADVOCACY
Reuters

India's Reliance Jio Infocomm posts 24% jump in March-quarter profit

BENGALURU, May 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS), reported a 24.2% jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday. Net profit rose to 41.73 billion rupees for the quarter ending March 31, from 33.60 billion rupees a year earlier. Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman...
ECONOMY
Reuters

India's Mahindra and Mahindra says no plans to split company into three

May 6 (Reuters) - Automaker Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) said on Friday it had no plans to restructure the company into three verticals, following a media report that said the company was considering splitting up into an electric vehicle (EV), a tractor and a passenger vehicle business through a demerger process.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Rice#New Delhi#Crop Yields
Reuters

GRAINS-Chicago wheat hits 2-week high on Indian crop concerns

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed for a second session on Thursday, underpinned by hot and dry weather across India that is likely to diminish that nation’s wheat export potential, while similar conditions erode U.S. winter wheat crops. Soybean and corn futures traded near even as global...
AGRICULTURE
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Reuters

Russian cheesemaker to snap up idled PepsiCo juice business

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia has approved the purchase of PepsiCo (PEP.O) owned Wimm-Bill-Dann Beverages by a local cheesemaker, the anti-monopoly service said on Wednesday, a business the U.S. food and drink giant said it decided to sell last year. In early March PepsiCo said it was suspending sales of...
BUSINESS
POLITICO

India's living hell

Check out the weekly Global Insider podcast.| Follow Ryan on Twitter. Third time lucky from Milken Conference in Beverly Hills this morning, where it’s a moderate 57 degrees rising to a balmy 77 degrees over lunch. Be grateful you’re not in South Asia, where in India and Pakistan temperatures...
INDIA
Reuters

Reuters

424K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy