Idaho State

Opinion: What it takes to run state's largest law firm

Post Register
 3 days ago

Raul Labrador recently expressed some crankiness toward me for questioning his understanding of what the Idaho attorney general’s job duties are. Based on what he says, you would think that the attorney general just devotes his time to helping extremist lawmakers draft their legislation and signing onto legal briefs written by...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Race for Idaho Senate District 31

The following are the Republican candidates for Idaho Senate seat in District 31. Van Burtenshaw is the incumbent and Fran Bryson is the opposition. The Jefferson Star asked both candidates the same series of questions and offered them the opportunity to share their answers. Their answers are as follows:. Name:...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Governor's Cybersecurity Task Force releases 18 recommendations

After eight months of work, Gov. Brad Little’s Cybersecurity Task Force released its final report Wednesday at the Idaho National Laboratory, laying out 18 recommendations to improve Idaho’s resistance to cyberattacks. The recommendations range from increasing K-12 computer science and math literacy to outreach to rural communities on...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Three square off for attorney general in GOP primary

BOISE — The three-way GOP primary race for Idaho attorney general this year features the involvement of several out-of-state groups backing former 1st District Congressman Raul Labrador over longtime GOP incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. Labrador has been running on promises to be more of an “activist” attorney general,...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho taxpayer files complaint over McGeachin’s limited office hours

BOISE — An Idaho taxpayer who is active in Republican politics filed a complaint with three state agencies Wednesday afternoon asking for an investigation into whether Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s limited office hours violate state law. Lynn Bradescu, a Boise-area real estate agent, filed a written complaint via...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

3 Republicans seek nomination for secretary of state

Three Republicans are vying to be the Republican nominee in the race for Idaho secretary of state — a race that could highlight the tensions between the two chambers of the Legislature and Idaho Republicans leading up to the May 17 primary. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, Rep. Dorothy...
ADA COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Leading Causes of Death in Idaho

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 1, 2022, seven out of the 10 leading causes of death in Idaho are associated with an aging or obese population. Interestingly, as of 2019, an Idahoan’s life expectancy was 79.5 years of age, ranking thirteenth in the...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Issues Water Curtailment Order for the Snake River Region

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho water managers have issued the first water curtailment order for the year as water levels on the Snake River are expected to come up short. The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) on Thursday sent 328 groundwater users with junior water rights notice of possible curtailment as early as May 20. The IDWR predicts a shortfall of around 162,6000 acre-foot of water to senior priority water users on the Eastern Snake River Plain for the season. "The shortfall prediction means that IDWR will curtail more than 328 ground water rights with priority dates junior to Dec. 25, 1979 in the coming weeks if the holders of those water rights do not come into compliance with an approved mitigation plan with a ground water district," said the state agency in the announcement. The junior water rights users have until May 20, to join one of the seven approved mitigation plans for the Eastern Snake River Plain, or show how their plan would not impact senior water rights users, to avoid curtailment, according to IDWR. "By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole, and we want to make the junior ground water pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition (“SWC”), IGWA, and the Participating Cities, if junior ground water pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment this year," said Mathew Weaver, Deputy Director of IDWR in a prepared statement. At the end of April, the IDWR declared a drought emergency for more than half of the state.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Local judge tosses plea agreement for man accused of pointing gun at retired Idaho Supreme Court judge

POCATELLO — A local judge recently tossed a plea agreement between Bannock County prosecutors and a Washington man facing seven felonies after he pointed a firearm at a retired Idaho Supreme Court judge and his wife on Interstate 15 in Bingham County in September. Sixth District Judge Rick Carnaroli during a hearing on April 25 refused to accept a plea agreement that would have required him to impose a unified 18-year prison sentence against Kyle Lewis Phillips, 34, of Spokane, Washington, and instead placed the...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho residents deceived by TurboTax ads to get checks

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho residents who were deceived by misleading promises of free tax-filing services by the company behind the TurboTax tax-filing program will receive money following a settlement. Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Wednesday that Idaho will get $843,000 as part of the $141 million settlement...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The Rules of Idaho’s Roadside Memorials

As stated in the Ada County Highway District Roadside Memorial Policy, roadside tributes are intended to "provide family and friends of persons fatally injured in traffic accidents the opportunity to memorialize their loved ones.” ACHD further contends roadside memorials are catalysts for spreading public awareness of roadway risks and fatalities. As such, law enforcement and state representatives largely regard roadside memorials as educational and cautionary tales.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Survey: What does your ideal training look like?

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho STEM Action Center is looking to get feedback on how to support Idaho's educators. The Idaho STEM Ecosystem survey takes about 10 minutes, and it will help officials have a better idea of how to support Idaho's educators. To take the survey, click...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idahoans to receive $843,000 in TurboTax settlement, attorney general says

BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced the state will receive $843,000 from the owner of TurboTax, Intuit, for deceiving consumers into paying for tax services that should have been free, according to a press release. Intuit will pay $141 million in restitution after agreeing to a settlement...
IDAHO STATE

