Fort Lauderdale, FL

2 People Injured After Shooting Near Fort Lauderdale Night Club: Police

By Miami Standard News Staff
miamistandard.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were rushed to the hospital after an early morning shooting Wednesday near a Fort Lauderdale night club. Fort Lauderdale Police said the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. near the Sway Night Club located at 111 Southwest 2nd Avenue. Offices arrived found two victims with injuries, but did...

miamistandard.news

