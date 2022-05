Another Champions League game for the ages, but this one so intimately influenced by the weight of history.Real Madrid believed they could do the impossible. Manchester City feared the inevitable. That is only way to explain another incredible night in this competition. It’s the only way to read yet another spectacular Madrid comeback, and another cataclysmic Pep Guardiola collapse.It all built up to this astonishing tie’s climax, infusing it with even more emotion. The faces at the end said so much, and more than the details.Those details are that Carlo Ancelotti’s side came back from 1-0 down in the 90th...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO