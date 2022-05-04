Bloomsburg ASD Names Barron to Board

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Max Norfolk prepared for one of his last computer classes at Bloomsburg University. He is one of the hundreds of students who will graduate next weekend, but he is the only one who is also graduating from high school this year, too. The 18-year-old is graduating...
The future is up in the air for an elementary school in Luzerne County. It has to do with a budget decrease and a property tax increase. The Wyoming Valley West School District is considering closing the Schuyler Avenue Elementary School in Kingston. About 200 students attend Schuyler Avenue Elementary. The decision to close is not yet final, but the Wyoming Valley West School District has already given furlough notices to about two dozen teachers.
HARRISBURG. Pa. — Teachers from several local counties have been nominated to be named Pennsylvania’s 2023 “Teacher of the Year.”. Educators have been nominated from Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland counties. The nominated teachers are:. Ryan Hardesty, Blackhawk School District, Beaver County. Abbey Nilson, Shaler Area School...
KINGSTON, Pa. — As students begin counting down the days until summer vacation, families and staff at Schuyler Avenue Elementary School in Kingston are days closer to what may be the school's last day. Because of a budget decrease and a property tax increase, the Wyoming Valley West School...
Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano is one of nine candidates vying for the chance to run for governor in the upcoming Republican primary. A former colonel who served in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 2017, Mastriano has represented District 33 in the Pennsylvania Senate since 2019, when he defeated Democrat Sarah Hammond in a special election to fill the vacancy left by Richard Alloway's resignation.
Comments / 0