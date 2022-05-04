Bloomsburg ASD Names Barron to Board

The future is up in the air for an elementary school in Luzerne County. It has to do with a budget decrease and a property tax increase. The Wyoming Valley West School District is considering closing the Schuyler Avenue Elementary School in Kingston. About 200 students attend Schuyler Avenue Elementary. The decision to close is not yet final, but the Wyoming Valley West School District has already given furlough notices to about two dozen teachers.

