Movers & Shakers

By The Daily Memphian Staff
 3 days ago

Gil Villanueva

Gil Villanueva, associate vice president and dean of admission at the University of Richmond, has been named vice president for enrollment at Rhodes College.

Villanueva will assume the role in July, when president-elect Jennifer Collins takes office, and will provide high-level strategic direction for the college’s admission, enrollment services, and financial aid operations. In addition, Villanueva will be responsible for collaboratively developing and leading a comprehensive, data-informed enrollment strategy consistent with Rhodes’ vision, strengths, culture and values.

Villanueva earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Pitzer College and a master’s degree in education from Bucknell University.

Harris Shelton Hanover Walsh, PLLC, one of Memphis’ largest law firms, recently announced that Brett Hughes has been recognized as a Fellow of the Memphis Bar Foundation.

Hughes is the managing member of Harris Shelton Hanover Walsh, PLLC. Before joining the firm in 1998, he served as an assistant district attorney general for Shelby County.

Send announcements for consideration to Natalie Pilgrim at npilgrim@dailymemphian.com.

