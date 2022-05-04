In-person Catbacker Tour makes official return

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

For the first time since 2019, the Catbacker Tour will be making its way around the state later this month.

Kansas State athletics canceled its annual trip throughout Kansas in 2020 because of coronavirus and held the 2021 event virtually.

The mini-pep rally format, which will feature K-State student-athletes, coaches, Willie Wildcat and the K-State cheer team, starts on May 17. It will be in Salina from 2 to 4 p.m. and will head to Great Bend from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Wednesday morning, the tour will start its western Kansas swing in Hays from 8:30 to 10 a.m while also hitting Colby from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Scott City from 6 to 8 p.m.

The first week of the tour will wrap up Thursday starting in Liberal from 8 to 10 a.m. while also making stops in Dodge City from 2 to 4 p.m. and Garden City 6 to 8 p.m..

K-State football coach Chris Klieman and men’s basketball associate head coach Ulric Maligi are scheduled to appear during the first week of the tour ,along with women’s basketball assistant coaches and select student-athletes.

Week 2 starts May 24 with stops in Emporia 12 to 2 p.m. and Kansas City 6 to 8 p.m. Then, on May 25, the tour will stop in Hutchinson from 12 to 2 p.m. and Wichita from 6 to 8 p.m.

The second week will end May 26th with stops in Marysville from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Topeka from 6 to 8 p.m.

Men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang will headline the second week of the tour, along with assistant coaches from football and women’s basketball and various student athletes.

The tour will wrap up back home in Manhattan on June 6 at the K-State Alumni Center in an event that will run from 6 to 8 p.m.