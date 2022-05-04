ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WATCH: Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage

By Chris Babcock
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUF4r_0fSUkB5Z00

LOS ANGELES ( KTSM ) – Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by a man while performing on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

According to published reports , the unidentified man jumped on stage, rushed and tackled Chappelle, and then attempted to run away.

7-year-old goes viral for swigging wine at first communion

Reports indicate that the man was then surrounded by security at the rear of the stage and subdued.

Social media videos and photos of the attack have been posted, despite organizers holding festival attendees’ phones for the duration of the performances.

Shortly after the attack, attendees say fellow comedian Chris Rock took to the stage with Chappelle and quipped, “Was that Will Smith?” The joke was in reference to Rock being slapped by Will Smith during this year’s Academy Awards, after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada.

Chappelle was performing as part of a comedy festival, the Netflix Is A Joke-Fest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Judge reverses decision to free convicted Sandusky killer

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) –  A convicted killer will remain behind bars for at least the next several months. Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Tygh Tone on Wednesday reversed his March order granting the release of 57-year-old DeWitt McDonald Jr. The decision came a month after a special prosecutor with the state attorney general’s office appealed […]
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Primetimer

Howard Stern: Will Smith should've been treated like the Dave Chappelle attacker

Reflecting on his stint on America's Got Talent, Stern said this morning of a man tackling Chappelle during his Netflix Is a Joke Fest performance at the Hollywood Bowl: "I always thought it’s these live shows and everything, it’s crazy because people are getting nuttier and nuttier and they’re going to use these opportunities to attack people." Stern added: “This guy jumped up on stage and attacked Dave Chappelle — as soon as that happened, did they let him go back to his seat and laugh and sit next to his wife and then give them an award? No! They took him back stage, they broke his arms and hands so bad. They f*cking beat the shit out of him. But! At the Academy Awards everyone came over and consoled Will Smith — because it was live television and Hollywood didn’t know what to do about Will Smith."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Chris Rock
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Comedy#Violent Crime#Ktsm#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
EW.com

Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Young and the Restless actress, dies of cancer at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress who appeared on such TV shows as ER, The Young and the Restless, and Judging Amy, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 48. Jinaro's husband announced her death on her Facebook page, writing, "With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Hometown grieves local legend Naomi Judd

ASHLAND, KY. (WOWK) – To the world she was known as Naomi Judd, but to her hometown of Ashland, Kentucky she was Diana Ellen Judd. “It’s very difficult,” said Judd’s family friends, Janet Chatfield and Patty Kidd, “We’re very very sad, our hearts are broken. We love all of them in her family, we grew […]
ASHLAND, KY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy