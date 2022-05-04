ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore added to SailGP’s expanded calendar for Season 3

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
FILE - Australia SailGP CEO and driver Tom Slingsby is doused by Nina Curtis after winning the $1 million, winner-take-all Season 2 finale of the Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in San Francisco. Former Olympic and America’s Cup champion Slingsby has joined New York Yacht Club American Magic in a bid to win back the most prestigious trophy in sailing, the team announced Tuesday, May 3. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore has been added to SailGP’s expanded Season 3 calendar, with the first Asian race in the series scheduled for Jan. 14-15 next year.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the 10 teams, including new franchises from Canada and Switzerland, will race their hydrofoiling F50 catamarans at Parkland Green in the eighth round of the series.

“From our inception, we have made it clear that our ambition is to be a truly global championship, with some of the world’s most iconic waterfront cities as our backdrop,” SailGP chief executive Russell Coutts, a five-time America’s Cup winner, said. “With the confirmation of our first Asian Grand Prix, the addition of Singapore to the lineup and Season 3 now spanning four continents, our vision is becoming a reality.”

Team Australia successfully defended its title in late March, with driver Tom Slingsby speeding ahead of rivals Nathan Outteridge of Team Japan and Jimmy Spithill of Team USA to claim the $1 million, winner-take-all Season 2 championship on San Francisco Bay.

Slingsby beat Outteridge for the inaugural SailGP title and $1 million check in 2019.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

