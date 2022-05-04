ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

First Duck Farm Contracts Avian Flu

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Lancaster County, PA) -- Officials say a seventh farm in Lancaster County has been overcome...

whp580.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury

Berks family takes farming in a nontraditional direction

Pasture Pride Natural Meats has taken their preserved farm in a different direction. To take advantage of consumers’ desire to know where their food comes from and how it is produced, the Stutzmans have developed a direct-market meat business. The Stutzmans’ unique farm operation in Greenwich Township raises and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Avian flu found in two Berks County flocks

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Avian flu continues to spread in south-central Pennsylvania. For the first time, there are now positive flocks in Berks County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the two flocks are at commercial duck farms. One is identified as a duck breeder and the other raised ducks for their meat.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, PA
Industry
Lancaster County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Lancaster County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck#Birds
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

California kingsnake found in Pa. barn

With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
MANHEIM, PA
WTAJ

CENTRE POLICE: this yard item is attracting black bears

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hibernation is over and bears are out and on the move. Phones at the Ferguson Township Police Department in Centre County are ringing with reported sightings. “We probably get about a dozen calls a week about bears.” said Sergeant Ryan Hendrick with the Ferguson Township Police Department. Ferguson police and the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy