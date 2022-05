SEATTLE. — The Seattle Mariners made multiple roster moves Thursday afternoon. Right-handed pitcher Riley O’Brien and left-handed pitcher Danny Young were promoted from Triple-A Tacoma to the Mariners. RHP Matt Brash was demoted to the Rainiers along with RHP Matt Bush, who cleared waivers and went straight to Tacoma. LHP Nick Margevicius was designated for assignment and RHP Matt Festa was placed on the 15-day injured list (IL) due to tendinitis in his right elbow.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO