ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

India plans less wheat, more rice for free food programme

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

NEW DELHI, May 4 (Reuters) - India will allocate more rice instead of wheat for a food welfare programme that entitles millions of poor to 5 kilograms...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat rallies on India export uncertainty

CHICAGO, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures soared on Wednesday on concerns that India, once poised to increase wheat exports to compensate for diminished Black Sea supplies, was considering curbing shipments amid heat waves that are eroding production in the nation. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat climbed 31 cents to $10.76-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures for July delivery added 30-1/2 cents to $11.23-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat gained 21-3/4 cents to $11.77-1/4 a bushel. * Initial reports that India was considering a curb on wheat exports have been refuted by top food ministry officials, though recent heat waves have substantially damaged the nation's production, diminishing its export ambitions. * Earlier this week, India cut its wheat output forecast to 105 million tonnes, down from 111.3 million tonnes estimated in February, potentially marking the first production decline after five consecutive years of record harvests. * Ukraine's grain exports fell to around 923,000 tonnes in April from 2.8 million tonnes in the same month in 2021, including 127,130 tonnes of wheat, analyst APK-Inform said, due to the Russian invasion. * Ukraine has called on grain shipping companies at the mouth of the Danube River to reduce prices, threatening to restrict them administratively, the agriculture ministry said, as the country attempts to find alternative routes to move grain as Russia continues to block Black Sea ports. * Russian wheat export prices fell last week amid higher domestic supply from farmers willing to free up storage before the new crop arrives in summer, analysts said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat rises for 2nd session; soybeans, corn firm

SINGAPORE, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Thursday, with prices underpinned by expectations of lower exports from India which had stepped up sales in recent months to fill a supply gap left by the Russia-Ukraine war. Soybeans and corn prices rose. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat clims as trade weighs global supply

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed on Thursday, continuing to find support as supply concerns out of India add to global production uncertainty, analysts said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat climbed 30 cents to $11.06-1/2 a bushel, after climbing to $11.21-3/4, the highest for a most-active contract since April 19. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures for July delivery added 53-3/4 cents to $11.77 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat gained 32-1/2 cents to $12.09-3/4 a bushel. * U.S. exporters sold 161,300 tonnes of wheat during the week ended April 28, in line with analysts' forecasts ranging from 100,000 to 450,000 tonnes, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department. * Ukrainian agriculture ministry officials say the country has enough food stocks to feed its own population and hopes to increase grain exports in May, including corn, through alternative routes as Black Sea ports remain blocked by Russian forces. * Dry, hot weather in France in the coming 10 days, following several months of little rainfall is expected to cause irreversible damage to grain crops in the European Union's largest grains producer, according to crop institute Arvalis, a European agricultural technical institute. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Rice#New Delhi#Crop Yields#Reuters
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops 1.5%, but set for weekly rise on world supply concerns

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid 1.5% on Friday, but the market was on track for a weekly gain with tightening world supplies supporting prices. Soybeans and corn were set to end the week lower. "The Northern Hemisphere weather is a concern for the winter crops," said...
AGRICULTURE
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat climbs as hot weather spurs global supply concerns

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed for a second session on Thursday, underpinned by hot and dry weather across India that is likely to diminish that nation's wheat export potential, while similar conditions erode U.S. winter wheat crops. Soybean and corn futures added after trading near even all...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Nearly 25 mln tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine: UN food agency

GENEVA, May 6 (Reuters) - A U.N. food agency official said on Friday that nearly 25 million tonnes of grains was stuck in Ukraine and unable to leave the country due to infrastructure challenges and blocked ports in the Black Sea. "It's an almost grotesque situation we see at the...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

ASIA RICE-Strong demand from Asia, Africa lift Indian prices

* India prices at $363-$367 per tonne vs $361-$365 last week. * Supplies to begin decreasing ahead of rainy season-Thai traders. * Bangladesh officials blame high domestic prices on hoarding. By Roshan Abraham. May 5 (Reuters) - Export prices of rice from India rose this week on increasing demand from...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall on profit-taking, beneficial U.S. planting weather

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures slid sharply on profit-taking on Friday, as rising interest rates weighed on U.S. exports and Midwestern farmers raced to plant their fields amid forecasts of dry, warm weather, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures ended the session down 25 cents at $16.22 a bushel. The contract notched a weekly loss of 3.72%. * CBOT July soyoil ended down 0.95 cent at 80.9 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures ended $6.30 lower to settle at $413.60 per ton. * Brazil's soybean crop for the 2021/22 is projected to be 122.3 million tonnes, compared to a previous projection of 125.08 million tonnes, according to Safras & Mercado. * Recent rainfall in South America also could boost Brazil's south-central summer corn crop, which on Friday was forecast to be somewhat bigger than previously expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Australia, New Zealand approve sale and use of Argentine GMO wheat

BUENOS AIRES, May 6 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand have approved the sale and use of foods that contain so-called HB4 wheat, a genetically modified (GMO) variety developed by Argentine firm Bioceres to withstand droughts and herbicides, the firm said on Friday. Argentina, one of the world's largest wheat...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CF Industries sees roughly $2 bln price tag for U.S. blue ammonia facility

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - CF Industries expects a U.S. blue ammonia production facility planned with Mitsui & Co to cost about $2 billion, Chief Executive Tony Will said on Thursday. CF Industries, the world's largest producer of ammonia, and Mitsui, a leading ammonia marketer, said this week they intend...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy