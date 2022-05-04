ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine grain exports fall in Apr to 923,000 T - APK-Inform

KYIV, May 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports fall to around 923,000 tonnes in April from 2.8 million...

GRAINS-Wheat falls but set for weekly rise on world supply concerns

* Wheat tumbles after rally, poised for weekly gain * Chicago soybeans, corn prices down more than 1% (Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid 1% on Friday but the market was on track for a weekly gain with tightening world supplies supporting prices. Soybeans and corn were also set to end the week about 1% lower, extending weekly losses. "The Northern Hemisphere weather is a concern for the winter crops," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "India has been supplying wheat but it is too hot and dry which could curb exports." The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) has climbed more than 3.5% this week. The market was trading down 1% at $10.95-1/4 a bushel as of 1110 GMT. Soybeans and corn have lost almost 3% this week. Wheat prices have been underpinned by hot and dry weather across India that is likely to diminish that nation's export potential, while similar conditions erode U.S. winter wheat crops and concern rises for European crops. India, one of the world's largest producers of wheat, had recently stepped up export sales to fill the supply gap left by the war in Ukraine, but this week reduced its wheat output forecast by 6.3 million tonnes as spiking temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields. U.S. wheat has also wilted under hot, dry conditions, with recent rainfall missing parts of the Southern Plains, as harvest approaches. In France, Europe's biggest grain producer and exporter, a leading technical institute said hot and dry weather expected later this month would cause irreversible damage to grain crops. U.S. exporters sold 1.52 million tonnes of corn, 1.142 million tonnes of soybeans and 161,300 tonnes of wheat in the week ended April 28, all within analyst expectations. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Thursday, traders said, and net sellers of CBOT soyoil futures. Prices at 1115 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 1096,00 -10,50 -0,95 CBOT corn 788,00 -9,50 -1,19 CBOT soy 1630,25 -16,75 -1,02 Paris wheat 405,00 4,00 1,00 Paris maize 361,00 -2,50 -0,69 Paris rape 840,00 -14,50 -1,70 WTI crude oil 110,35 2,09 1,93 Euro/dlr 1,0585 0,00 0,43 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Heinrich)
CBOT soybeans add on global supply concerns

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended the day higher on Thursday after two-sided trade, supported by global supply concerns as Brazil faces diminished exports, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures added 6-1/2 cents to $16.47 a bushel. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract climbed to its 50-day moving average during the session. * CBOT July soyoil eased 0.58 cents to 81.85 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures firmed $1.70 to end at $419.90 per ton. * USDA reported weekly soybean export sales of 1.142 million tonnes. Analysts' estimates for the weekly total ranged from 600,000 tonnes to 1.625 million tonnes. * Brazil exported 11.58 million tonnes of soybeans in April, versus 16.11 million tonnes the same month last year, government data showed. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
