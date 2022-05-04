ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 20 killed in Uganda bus accident, police say

Ugandan police say 20 people have been killed after a passenger bus crashed into a tea estate off a highway in western Uganda.

Police said at least seven of the victims in the Wednesday morning accident are minors.

There was no immediate information on what caused the accident, among the deadliest in Uganda in recent years.

The bus was traveling from the city of Fort Portal to the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Photos from the scene shared on social media showed responders trying to rescue survivors from the mangled wreckage.

Deadly motor accidents are frequent in Uganda, where roads and highways are narrow and often littered with potholes. Head-on collisions involving heavy vehicles are common.

