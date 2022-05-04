ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Money for School Safety

By WBCH
wbch.com
 3 days ago

150 schools in Michigan including Maple Valley Schools will receive a...

wbch.com

Comments / 0

WILX-TV

$38M approved for feeding eligible Michigan children

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced families of children in Michigan who had access to nutritious school meals impacted by learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic will receive assistance benefits to pay for food online and in stores. The...
WILX-TV

Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The May 3 election decided a number of issues for Mid-Michigan residents, including whether Mid-Michigan schools, roads and emergency responders will have their funding renewed. Results for the May 3 election are located below. Clinton. LANSING PUBLIC SCHOOLS -- PASSED. Funding - Schools - Buildings, equipment,...
95.3 MNC

Black bear sighted in Cass Co. Michigan

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received several reports of a black bear in Cass County. Some residents in a rural neighborhood told WSBT that they are used to wildlife, but a black bear is a different story. It’s not believed that livestock in the area are under any...
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Going to the Bottom of the Devil’s Soup Bowl: Middleton, Michigan

Need an interesting place to go, not far, not expensive, and MAYBE something you didn’t know existed? Or maybe you did and you never went there… It’s the Devil’s Soup Bowl (and Grave's Hill) in central Michigan, located in Yankee Springs Recreation Park, located approximately halfway between Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. What’s a Devil’s Soup Bowl? It’s a “kettle” lake (except there’s no water) that was formed by glaciers up to 13,000 years ago. There are trails that take you all over, and you can hike to the bottom of these “bowls” – approximately 100 feet down...or, you can walk the rim.
Huron Daily Tribune

Time to get rid of Michigan’s deposit law

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s time to get rid of Michigan's deposit law. The law amounts to an unfair tax on the poor, for starters. I personally know several people in higher income brackets who simply toss cans and bottles in the garbage even though they could cash them in at the grocery store. To them, it's not worth the bother. Or the mess.
CBS Detroit

Over 100 Kalamazoo Public School Students Test Positive For COVID-19

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and state data shows the number of infections is surging again. The daily case rate has risen every day for eight straight days. In Kalamazoo County, state data shows 80 news daily cases were detected – the highest single-day total since February. County health officer Jim Rutherford says the BA.2 variant is a cause for the increase. The highly contagious variant is tied to more than one in three new COVID-19 cases in the United States last week. Since last Monday, more than 100 Kalamazoo Public School students have tested positive for COVID-19. The district superintendent says a high school...
MetroTimes

Michigan AG joins coalition urging Biden to cancel federal student debt

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is calling on President Joe Biden to fully cancel federal student debt owed by every borrower in the country. Nessel joined a coalition of eight attorneys general urging Biden to exercise his authority under the Higher Education Act to cancel all federal student loan debt.
Fox17

Governor Whitmer launches 5-year housing plan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has unveiled Michigan’s first statewide housing plan during the Building Michigan Communities Conference on Wednesday. The state says the five-year plan seeks to offer affordable housing to Michiganders while also keeping Michigan competitive with other states in attracting talent and retaining residents.
Fox17

Realtors: Muskegon homes are not overpriced, they were undervalued

MUSKEGON, Mich. — In an article from Fortune, Muskegon County is listed as the third-most overpriced county in the country. The map graphic shows 59% of Muskegon County homes are "overvalued." Muskegon-area realtors disagree. Dave Medendorp has sold homes in Muskegon County for 35 years. He says the growth...
Fox17

$2.2B in auto insurance refunds issued so far

LANSING, Mich. — More than $2 billion in auto insurance refunds have been allocated to Michigan drivers so far. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says roughly three quarters of eligible residents have received their $400 refund checks with a week remaining until the deadline, amounting to a total of $2.2 billion distributed to date.
