TikTok is rolling out a new advertising program that lets brands put ads next to the top 4% of videos on the platform — and for once, creators get a cut, too. The short-form video app launched TikTok Pulse on Wednesday. The feature also allows creators with at least 100,000 followers to participate in a revenue-share program, the first ad product of its kind to do so, though it's unclear how many creators it will approve for the program in its initial stages, TechCrunch reported. To start, only advertisers that have been invited to the program will have access to it, according to TechCrunch, though TikTok plans to roll it out to more brands after launch.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO