BOSTON (CBS) — Boston College is turning to a former assistant of Jerry York to take over for the retired legend. Greg Brown has been announced as the new head hockey coach at The Heights. Brown, a former player at Boston College and longtime assistant to York, takes over an Eagles team that went 15-18-5 last season. “I cannot be more excited to come back to Boston College, which has been such an important part of my life as a student-athlete, coach, and parent,” Brown said in a release announcing his hiring. “I am truly honored to be named coach, and to...

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO