Louisiana State

Severe Weather Possible in Louisiana on Thursday

By Bruce Mikells
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
 3 days ago
Today will be a great day for those who have outside chores or activities to get those plans completed. Today's forecast should cooperate nicely with just about anything you'd want to be doing outdoors. For the most part, skies across Louisiana will be sunny and temperatures will be just a slight...

WDSU

New Orleans parish-by-parish breakdown of severe weather Friday

NEW ORLEANS — With the threat of severe storms tonight and into Friday, here’s a parish-by-parish breakdown of the timing and threats from the storms. Overall, we’re under Level 1 (marginal) risks for severe storms today, and tonight, and under Levels 1 and 2 (marginal, slight) risks on Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

The Heat and Humidity Could Fuel Strong to Severe Storms

I don’t have to tell you, the heat and humidity has taken hold but there could be some brief relief. However, that could come in the form of possibly strong to severe storms. Our temperatures have been making a slow creep upwards in the way of actual high temperatures...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Hurricane Preparedness Week – Officials Urge Everyone Be On Guard

Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 1 through May 7. This it's simply a good time of year to start thinking ahead and ready ourselves for the upcoming hurricane season. Local and Calcasieu OEP officials and weather forecasters included are advising residents to keep their guard up and be mindful of the approaching 2022 hurricane season, which is June 1 through Nov. 30. Today Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference to announce Louisiana's plan for preparedness this hurricane season.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Gov. John Bel Edwards, state officials prepare for upcoming hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The past couple of years have been active hurricane seasons for Louisiana, and officials are expecting another one this year. “There could still be 10 to 20 storms that end up forming, but as we’ve all unfortunately experienced over the last two years, it just takes one,” said Ben Schott from the National Weather Service. “It takes one to change our lives. It takes one to change everything that we know and create a lot of problems for us.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Sinkhole Opens in I-10 Exit Ramp in Louisiana

Louisiana – On May 6, 2022, at approximately 8:35 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana State Police reported that a portion of the ramp at Exit 231A from Interstate 10 eastbound to City Park Avenue/Metairie Road in New Orleans had been closed due to a sinkhole. At the time this was reported, drivers were still able to still able to use the exit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KHOU

Louisiana deputy who survived 2016 ambush has died

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy who survived a 2016 ambush that killed three other law enforcement officers died on Thursday. Nick Tullier's family confirmed his death on Thursday, writing on their Facebook page that "God has gained his best angel this morning." East Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Restaurants We Miss in Lake Charles

I went down memory lane with my parents the other day about places we used to eat back in the day. I remember specifically after church, First Baptist Church Sulphur, we would slide down with my parents' friends to the buffet at the Holiday in on Hwy 27. They had the best desserts as I remember. Course we would also slide over to Western Sizzlin' in Lake Charles on Prien Lake Road. We spent almost an hour reminiscing on the old places we would go eat, and then the places they would go eat before I was ever a twinkle in their eyes. Rooting around as I do on Facebook, I found someone had the same idea of places we miss eating. So here is a little list down memory lane of places we miss going to eat in Lake Charles and the surrounding area!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Couple Rescued from Rock Barrier at Rutherford Beach

Have you ever wondered what draws us to the water? As humans, we just seem to inherently want to be next to the sea. Maybe it's hardwired into our DNA. Maybe it's the fact that human beings are about 60% water. Or maybe the beach and the ocean waves are just a natural stress reliever and Lord knows we could all use a lot less of that.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Cheapest Crawfish Prices In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Looking for some spicy crawdads around town? We have a list of restaurants and drive-thrus all across Lake Charles that have the best prices. Crawfish Fun Fact: I found this article that says the oldest fossil records show crawfish burrows in Australia from over 115 years ago. Crawfish farming didn't start to catch on until the 1960s and today Louisiana provides 70-90% of the crawfish consumed in the USA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Lottery Prizes of $90,000 and $10,000 Expiring Soon

I would have to believe that you could earn the position as "Poster Boy for Bad Luck" if you managed to win a huge lottery prize but were then unfortunate enough to miss out on the money because you forgot or weren't aware that you needed to go claim it. Believe it or not, this kind of thing happens more frequently than you'd think it would. In fact, there are $100,000 in lottery winnings that could "expire" in less than 40 days if action isn't taken.
LOUISIANA STATE
