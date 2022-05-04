Charles Co Commissioners May 3, 2022 Meeting Briefs

On Tuesday, May 3, Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services employees provided a Fiscal 2023 Budget Work Session on the General Fund , Special Revenue Fund , Enterprise Fund , and Fiscal 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan . New staff positions and Vehicle Equipment List were presented as well. County Commissioners discussed replacing specific county vehicles with electric vehicles, an online dashboard for funding sources, and the request regarding structures to address homelessness from Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq.

Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall, Department of Human Resources Director Alexis Blackwell, and Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services Director Jeni Ellin provided an update to the Board of County Commissioners on Goal 4: Education of the Commissioners’ Goals and Objectives. Updates included the Board of Education’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, collaboration with the Board of Education, NeoGov Learn, training for skilled workers, succession planning, wellness, employee health benefits, mental health first aid, and systemwide training.

Commissioners’ Comments

Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) requested that the county changes the lights at the Charles County Courthouse during the week of June 19 in celebration of Juneteenth.

Stewart also requested staff draft a letter of support for HR 2116 Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act of 2022 and a letter of support for S enate Bill 3167 . County Commissioners approved sending the letters of support.

Open Session Briefings

Director of Human Resources Director Alexis Blackwell provided an update on the county’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Some of these updates included the DEI incorporation in the Annual Report, the African American video serie s ; Charles County Unscripted podcast series ; open space school enclosures; the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program; increasing accessibility through Public Work Facilities; expanding curbside recycling in Nanjemoy; multicultural offerings at senior centers; Housing Choice Voucher program; Disparity Study; emergency services test preparation and recruitment videos; Human Resources internal and external efforts; planning efforts; VanGO Fare Free Pilot Program; synthetic multipurpose athletic fields; Land Preservation, Parks, and Recreation Plan; and new African American Heritage Guide.

Department of Planning and Growth Management employees provided an overview of the Homeowner Association Dispute Review Board (HOADRB). The HOADRB is an appointed board that was established to create an alternate forum for dispute resolution between homeowners and their respective homeowner associations. County Attorney's Office staff will research more for the fall legislative session.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

Discussion

County Commissioners participated in a discussion with Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department representatives on the fire suppression water supply for the Cobb Island Fire Department and future water supply needs. County Commissioners discussed bringing this discussion back in July 2022.

Commissioners’ New Business

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. requested the County Commissioners consider tax relief or incentives for green initiatives. County Commissioners asked staff to research additional information. This discussion will continue at a later session.

Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) requested that House Bill 739 to be scheduled for an upcoming Commissioner meeting, which requires two appointees for the workgroup.

Proclamations

Next Commissioners Session : May 10 and 11, 2022