Six St. Mary’s College Men’s Rowers Earn MARC Honors

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
 3 days ago
FAIRFAX STATION, Va. – Fresh off competing at the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference (MARC) Championships, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s rowing team had six members garner MARC honors.

Junior captain Sam Leaman (Gaithersburg, Md./Walter Johnson) was named to the All-MARC Second Team. This is Leaman’s second all-conference honor.

Men’s Varsity 8+ vs. Catholic (4.23.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Fourth-year head coach Anna Lindgren-Streicher had this to say about Leaman : “Sam has continued to be one of the athletes who sets the standard for fitness and work ethic on the team, and has made huge strides in his boat moving ability this spring. Though rowing is a true team sport, he is highly deserving of this recognition.”

First-year Myles Sampson (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda Chevy Chase) landed on the All-MARC Novice Team.

Lindgren-Streicher on Sampson : “Myles stepped into our men’s varsity eight this spring as a true novice, and has grown hugely with every week of practice and race day.”

Leaman , along with seniors Riley Woolston (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point), Evan Kostelecky (Bethesda, Md./Bethesda Chevy Chase), and Henry Morin ’22 (Kensington, Md.) and sophomore Drew Seitzman (Hockessin, Del./The Charter School), earned MARC Academic All-Conference honors.

For Morin and Woolston , this is their third time picking up the award, while Leaman is making the academic team for the second time in his career. Kostelecky and Seitzman are both first-time honorees.

This group of rowers helped the Seahawks finish seventh at this past weekend’s MARC Championships and capture the petit final of the men’s varsity 8+ in 6:37.2

