ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 20 killed in Uganda bus accident, police say

By Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police say 20 people have been killed after a passenger bus crashed into a tea estate off a highway in western Uganda.

Police said at least seven of the victims in the Wednesday morning accident are minors.

There was no immediate information on what caused the accident, among the deadliest in Uganda in recent years.

The bus was traveling from the city of Fort Portal to the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Photos from the scene shared on social media showed responders trying to rescue survivors from the mangled wreckage.

Deadly motor accidents are frequent in Uganda, where roads and highways are narrow and often littered with potholes. Head-on collisions involving heavy vehicles are common.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Potholes#Ap#Ugandan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
The Associated Press

Egypt says 11 troops killed in militant attack in Sinai

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s military says at least 11 troops, including an officer, have been killed in a militant attack in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula. The military said in a statement that the militants attacked a water pumping station Saturday east of the Suez Canal. It did not give further details on the location.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Italian rescuers save over 100 migrants, find 2 bodies

ROME (AP) — The Italian Coast Guard on Friday rescued more than 100 migrants and recovered two bodies after a sailboat ran aground near a jetty in southern Italy. A pair of rescue divers had to coax one survivor, who was clinging to a metal pylon jutting up from the water, to jump into the sea so they could bring him to safety. He was taken by motorboat to Siderno, a town on the west coast of Calabria, the region that forms the “toe” of the Italian boot-shaped peninsula.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Roswell police: Officer pinned against vehicle, dragged

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A Roswell police officer was pinned against another vehicle before being dragged through an intersection, the police department said Friday. The incident occurred Friday morning when the officer checked on an unresponsive driver of a car stopped in an intersection, a police statement said. “The...
ROSWELL, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

883K+
Followers
431K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy