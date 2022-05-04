ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuthouse at the Golden Squirrel: Stand-Up Comedy Cabaret (Oakland)

 3 days ago

Nuthouse at the Golden Squirrel: Stand-Up Comedy Cabaret (Oakland) Every Saturday at 8:30, some of the best local and touring comedians come to Rockridge’s favorite gastropub, The Golden Squirrel. Past comics...

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
MIX 107.9

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

  We are so excited (well Holly Haze is!) Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for season 3 by Netflix. The series stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley. Holly’s college roommate and close friend Lori Rowland is real-life mom to Carson Rowland who plays Ty on the series! Holly says, “Admittedly, I watched just […]
